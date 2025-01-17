More Time to Give to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Thanks to Donation Extension for 2024 Tax Receipts

Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce that charitable donations made until February 28, 2025, will still qualify for a 2024 tax receipt, thanks to a recent announcement by the Government of Canada. This extension provides donors with additional time to support vital health care initiatives in their communities.



Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation relies on the support of the community to fund essential equipment and programs for the local hospitals and health care facilities within Fraser Health. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs, ensuring local residents have access to the best possible health care.

Donate by February 28, 2025: Make a contribution before the extended deadline to receive a 2024 tax receipt. Donations can be made online at fvhcf.ca, by mail, or in person.

If you have a third-party fundraising idea or want to learn more about our programs, we encourage you to contact Dr. Jassal at Lakhbir.Jassal@fraserhealth.ca to discuss how you can creatively support your community’s hospital foundation.