UPDATE – AbbyPD Worked Over 50 Thousand Files in 2024,Gang Crime Unit Were Busy

Abbotsford – From Abbotsford Police Department: In 2024, AbbyPD managed over 54,000 operational files reflecting our ongoing dedication to serving and protecting our community. Each file represents a unique situation where our staff take action to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.

This was not a record by any means. In 2023, for comparison, AbbyPD had over 60,700 files.

The AbbyPD Gang Crime Unit (GCU) remained focused on targeting known gang members, their associates, and individuals involved in criminal activities. In 2024, the GCU carried out over 800 curfew checks and 600 bar checks, seizing offence-related property valued at over $120,000 for forfeiture.

FVN has reached out to AbbyPD for more information on the breakdown of the numbers.