Chilliwack – It’s Show Time!

EXPOsure Events Ltd are counting down the days , when the doors open at Heritage Chilliwack Heritage Park for the 2025 Chilliwack Home, Leisure & Outdoor Living Expo – Heritage Park – January 17 – 19.

There are so many fantastic Exhibitors with inspiration and answers, and you can meet them face to face and get your projects booked.

FREE admission and parking by donation.

Great booth locations are still available whitjoann@shaw.ca 844 286 9927

Let’s go to the show.