Ch’iyáqtel (Tzeachten First Nation) Reclaims 50 Acres of Traditional Territory

Ch’iyáqtel (Tzeachten First Nation) – Ch’iyáqtel (Tzeachten First Nation) announced the acquisition and addition of 50 acres of land to the Ch’iyáqtel reserve in Chilliwack, BC. These newly acquired lands, located within Ch’iyáqtel’s traditional territory and adjacent to existing reserve lands, represent a significant step in reclaiming and stewarding ancestral lands.

“This land is critical to our ability to plan for future generations,” said Chief Derek Epp. “It marks a significant milestone in reclaiming traditional territory and preparing for the future of Ch’iyáqtel people.” Chief Epp further emphasized that due to colonization and the historical appropriation of traditional lands, “most of Ch’iyáqtel’s land is privately owned by individual community members rather than the Nation itself. This limits our ability to address community-wide needs. Reacquiring this land is a step toward correcting these injustices, securing sustainable growth, and planning for essential infrastructure, housing, and public spaces while honoring our history and traditions.”

The Nation collaborated closely with the federal government to expedite the Additions to Reserve process, ensuring the land could formally become part of Ch’iyáqtel’s reserve. This partnership underscores the importance of addressing critical issues such as attainable and affordable housing, infrastructure development, community safety, and sustainable growth.

From their media release – Looking forward, Ch’iyáqtel is embarking on a comprehensive planning process that will engage both its members and the City of Chilliwack to create a master plan for the site. This collaborative effort aims to establish a balanced, long-term vision for the community’s future.

The Nation has already begun collaborating with the City of Chilliwack to address road connectivity and reduce traffic impacts, while also planning for future recreational and public infrastructure needs.