Abbotsford Hospice 2025 Moments of Hope Gala “Country in the City” – Saturday April 5

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Hospice 2025 Moments of Hope Gala “Country in the City” is happening on Saturday April 5.

This year’s gala celebrates “families helping families” highlighting the vibrant, local agricultural community.

Their Country-Classy-Formal dress code will be sure to add a fun element to this impactful evening.

Early bird tickets are now on sale $50 off – currently only $225 per ticket! You also have the option of purchasing a full table for 8, making it the perfect opportunity to bring your family, friends, or colleagues along for this incredible evening.

Visit thewebsite to secure your early bird ticket pricing: http://www.abbotsfordhospice.org/gala

