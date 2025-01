Chilliwack – A person was struck by a train at the CN Rail crossing on Evans Road near the Home Depot in Chilliwack.

An Air Ambulance was dispatched and since 5PM Wednesday Janucary 15, traffic has been at a standstill by the Eagles Landing Mall/Wal-Mart/Home Depot.

There are social media reports that the Air Ambulance used the field near Home Depot as a landing area.

More to come.