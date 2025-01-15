CGH To Receive Mobile CT Scanner

Chilliwack/New Westminster/Squamich – A mobile magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) unit is now based in Sechelt and a mobile computed tomography (CT) unit is based in Chilliwack.

“MRI and CT scans are key to early detection, diagnosis, and treatment, and they can be a pivotal moment in a patient’s health care journey,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “As we continue to build more hospitals around the province, we are continuing to increase access to these life-saving diagnostic tools. These new mobile units will add capacity and efficiency in Sechelt and Chilliwack and will enable hospitals throughout B.C. to continue delivering these services during renovations and upgrades.”

The new units will increase access to vital diagnostic imaging services in the communities they are based in, while also allowing hospitals around the province to book them to support capacity during renovations, replacements, or upgrades.

The Province, through PHSA, has invested $5.3 million into the design, construction, and deployment of these new mobile units.

“PHSA is pleased to provide the province of British Columbia with these two new assets,” said Dr. David Byres, president and CEO, Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA). “These units will expand access to diagnostic imaging services, maintain imaging capacity during planned or unexpected downtimes at acute hospitals, while providing flexibility and continuity in healthcare delivery.”

Since November 8, 2024, the mobile MRI unit based out of Sechelt | shíshálh Hospital has supported more than 230 patients, and depending on deployment schedules, could perform up to 3,265 exams each year reducing the need to travel by ferry for this service. Now, when the mobile MRI unit is at its home hospital, patients can access these services closer to home.

“Vancouver Coastal Health is committed to delivering quality health-care services for the communities we serve,” said Vivian Eliopoulos, president and CEO for Vancouver Coastal Health. “These new mobile MRI and CT units will significantly improve patient access to critical medical imaging and support an improved patient experience.”

The mobile CT unit, which recently supported patients at Royal Columbian Hospital during a renovation, will be based at Chilliwack General Hospital.

This past year, health authorities and medical imaging teams performed more than 322,000 MRIs, as a result of adding 19 new MRI scanners since 2017.

More than 994,000 CT exams were performed this past year as a result of adding 11 new CT scanners since 2017.

CT scanners use X-rays and computer processing to create detailed cross-sectional images of the body. CT scans are commonly used to diagnose conditions such as injuries, tumours, fractures, infections, and vascular disease, as well as to guide medical procedures such as biopsies.

An MRI scanner uses powerful magnets and radio waves to create detailed images of the body’s internal structures. Unlike CT, MRI does not use x-rays. MRI is especially effective for imaging soft tissues, making it useful for diagnosing conditions like tumours, neurological disorders, and joint injuries.

FYI:

For more details about the mobile MRI and CT units, visit: http://www.phsa.ca/our-services/programs-services/provincial-medical-imaging-office

To learn more about Medical Imaging in B.C., visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024HLTH0078-000880