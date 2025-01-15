Skip to content

CGH To Receive Mobile CT Scanner

CGH To Receive Mobile CT Scanner

Chilliwack/New Westminster/Squamich –   A mobile magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) unit is now based in Sechelt and a mobile computed tomography (CT) unit is based in Chilliwack.

“MRI and CT scans are key to early detection, diagnosis, and treatment, and they can be a pivotal moment in a patient’s health care journey,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “As we continue to build more hospitals around the province, we are continuing to increase access to these life-saving diagnostic tools. These new mobile units will add capacity and efficiency in Sechelt and Chilliwack and will enable hospitals throughout B.C. to continue delivering these services during renovations and upgrades.”

The new units will increase access to vital diagnostic imaging services in the communities they are based in, while also allowing hospitals around the province to book them to support capacity during renovations, replacements, or upgrades.

The Province, through PHSA, has invested $5.3 million into the design, construction, and deployment of these new mobile units.

“PHSA is pleased to provide the province of British Columbia with these two new assets,” said Dr. David Byres, president and CEO, Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA). “These units will expand access to diagnostic imaging services, maintain imaging capacity during planned or unexpected downtimes at acute hospitals, while providing flexibility and continuity in healthcare delivery.” 

Since November 8, 2024, the mobile MRI unit based out of Sechelt | shíshálh Hospital has supported more than 230 patients, and depending on deployment schedules, could perform up to 3,265 exams each year reducing the need to travel by ferry for this service. Now, when the mobile MRI unit is at its home hospital, patients can access these services closer to home.

“Vancouver Coastal Health is committed to delivering quality health-care services for the communities we serve,” said Vivian Eliopoulos, president and CEO for Vancouver Coastal Health.These new mobile MRI and CT units will significantly improve patient access to critical medical imaging and support an improved patient experience.”

The mobile CT unit, which recently supported patients at Royal Columbian Hospital during a renovation, will be based at Chilliwack General Hospital.

For more details about the mobile MRI and CT units, visit: http://www.phsa.ca/our-services/programs-services/provincial-medical-imaging-office

To learn more about Medical Imaging in B.C., visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024HLTH0078-000880

2025 CT Scanner – CGH- Fraser Health -Provincial Health Services Authority

