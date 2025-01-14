Christy Clark Will Not Run For Federal Liberal Leader

Victoria/Ottawa (Media Release/CTV/CBC/Global/Vancouver Province) – Former BC Premier Christy Clark was a name in the mix for Federal Liberal Leader to replace the outgoing Justin Trudeau.

This is a total reversal from a January 9 article in the Vancouver Province that she would run. In a Global TV article, she refuted claims to having ties with the Federal Conservatives.

Candidates must go through a vetting process and post an entrance fee of $350,000, giving potential candidates limited time to fundraise.

The fee is a significant jump from the $75,000 fee in the previous leadership race.

The Liberal Party of Canada announced that the nation-wide race to choose the next Leader of the party will conclude on March 9.

“After a robust and secure nation-wide process, the Liberal Party of Canada will choose a new leader on March 9, and be ready to fight and win the 2025 election,” said Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “This is a time for Liberals across the country to exchange ideas and engage in thoughtful debate to shape the future of our party and our country – and I encourage all Liberals to get involved in this exciting moment for our party.”

In a statement on Tuesday January 14, Clark said she is out of contention.

I want to thank the hundreds of volunteers across Canada who’ve pledged their support for

me over this past week.



We’ve put together an amazing team on very short notice. We have hundreds of organizers

from every province and territory. I’ve been deeply honoured to work with so many incredibly

talented people who believe in me, in our party and in our country.



There are vitally important issues that need to be addressed – confronting an aggressive US

trade threat, fighting for a strong, united Canada, and restoring faith in our institutions. But,

most important of all, getting Canada’s economy firing on all cylinders again.



I know it’s important for women and Westerners – those most likely to find themselves outside

the corridors of power in Ottawa – to consider putting their names forward.



But, friends, I have made the difficult decision to step back.

While we have come a long way, in a short time, there is simply not enough time to mount a

successful campaign and for me to effectively connect with Francophone Canadians in their

language. I have worked hard at improving my French but it’s not where it needs to be, today.



The timing of the Prime Minister’s resignation just did not leave enough time for the Party to

build a process that will renew and grow our Party. Our Party must still find a way to generate

new momentum and energy. To open itself up to a broader group of Canadians who have felt

left out, but who can’t abide the snarling, sneering politics of Pierre Poilievre or the unrealistic

approach of the NDP.



We must redefine the Liberal Party as a big tent Party again – one that will fight for jobs,

workers, investment, and growth.



I won’t be in this leadership race but I won’t stop fighting. Pierre Poilievre would rather attack

Canadians than call out Donald Trump. He’s a bully when he’s here at home and a pathetic

pushover for the MAGA Republicans. We don’t need Governor Poilievre. We need the Liberal

Party at the top of its game.



Friends, I will continue to fight for Liberal candidates and am deeply thankful for the outpouring

of support I have received from the grassroots over the past week.



We will meet again.



Merci beaucoup.



Christy Clark

