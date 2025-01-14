Chilliwack Hospice Thrifty Boutique Rebrand

Chilliwack – Thrifty Boutique, Chilliwack’s go-to destination for upscale thrifting, is proud to reveal its chic new brand identity. Similar to the Hospice itself, the refreshed look features a modern logo, updated fonts, and an elegant colour palette that reflects the Boutique’s reputation for quality and its role in supporting Chilliwack Hospice Society.

A Logo That Tells a Story

At the centre of Thrifty Boutique’s new look is a whimsical clothing hanger, drawn in a continuous line style. This design choice captures the essence of thrifting—reusing, recycling, and sustainability—while aligning with modern design trends.

Beneath the hanger, the words “Thrifty Boutique” are placed in a supportive position under “supporting Chilliwack Hospice Society,” emphasizing the Boutique’s essential role as the Society’s primary source of funding. An arc element mirrors the design of the new Chilliwack Hospice Society logo, creating visual harmony between the two brands and reinforcing the connection between shopping at the Boutique and supporting compassionate care in the community.

An Upscale Thrifting Experience

The Boutique’s new identity is designed to enhance its appeal to a broad audience, from thrifting enthusiasts to those new to second-hand shopping. By combining style with purpose, Thrifty Boutique creates an inviting space where every purchase contributes to vital grief and palliative care programs in the community.

“Thrifty Boutique is more than a thrift store—it’s a destination for those seeking stylish, affordable finds in a welcoming and upscale environment,” says Sue Knott, Executive Director of Chilliwack Hospice Society. “Our new look reflects the quality of the experience shoppers have come to expect and highlights the critical role the Boutique plays in funding our programs.”

The Boutique has been in business for 15 years and is frequently recognized as ‘Best Thrift Store’ by The Chilliwack Progress A-List. By offering a curated selection of new and preloved items—ranging from home décor, clothing, jewellery, and kitchen supplies to small appliances, books, games, children’s toys, and electronics—the Boutique ensures a unique shopping experience for everyone.

A Record-Breaking Year of Growth

In the past fiscal year, the Boutique achieved record-breaking sales with over 341,000 items purchased. This growth was made possible thanks to a dedicated team of more than 145 volunteers and eight employees who processed donations from over 11,000 generous community members.

“The record-breaking year we’ve had is a testament to the amazing support we receive from the Chilliwack community,” says Sandy Parker, Store Manager. “From our incredible volunteers and staff to the generosity of those who donate and shop with us, every single person contributes to our success. It’s rewarding to see how the Boutique not only raises essential funds for Chilliwack Hospice Society but also creates a meaningful impact in the community.”

A Leader in Sustainability

Thrifty Boutique is not only a business success but also a leader in environmental responsibility. By recycling over 144,000 lbs. of textiles last year, it actively reduces landfill waste and demonstrates a commitment to sustainability. The Boutique’s mission aligns with broader goals of social, economic, and environmental impact, ensuring a thriving and compassionate community.

A Fresh Colour Palette and Fonts

The updated brand identity introduces a sophisticated and calming colour palette:

Teal , the primary colour shared with Chilliwack Hospice Society, represents rejuvenation, creativity, and tranquility.

, the primary colour shared with Chilliwack Hospice Society, represents rejuvenation, creativity, and tranquility. Blush adds a sense of warmth and elegance, while Merino, a soft neutral, creates a clean and polished aesthetic.

The new logo pairs two typefaces to create a distinct yet complementary feel:

DM Sans , a modern and accessible font used in Chilliwack Hospice Society’s new branding, ensures continuity and professionalism.

, a modern and accessible font used in Chilliwack Hospice Society’s new branding, ensures continuity and professionalism. Céline, a clean and delicate typeface with a hint of playfulness, brings a boutique-inspired flair to the Thrifty Boutique’s materials.

A Local Collaboration

The new design was created in partnership with Camilla Coates of Ergo Design Group, a local graphic artist. Camilla’s thoughtful design process ensured that the Boutique’s refreshed branding aligns seamlessly with Chilliwack Hospice Society’s mission while giving the store its own unique identity.

Why This Matters

Thrifty Boutique plays a vital role in supporting the programs and services of Chilliwack Hospice Society, including grief counselling, palliative care support, and community education. By elevating its branding, the Boutique strengthens its connection to customers and encourages more people to shop with purpose.

“This rebrand is about more than aesthetics—it’s about building awareness and encouraging community engagement,” says Knott. “When you shop at the Thrifty Boutique, you’re directly supporting programs that help individuals and families navigate grief, dying, and death.”

Visit the Thrifty Boutique

Step into Thrifty Boutique, Chilliwack’s upscale thrifting experience where style, sustainability, and community come together. Located at #101–7955 Evans Road, discover treasures that make a difference!

Chilliwack Hospice Society is a community-based organization that helps individuals and families dealing with dying and death through support, education, and programs that promote wellness and healthy grieving.