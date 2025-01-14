Bergmann Duo Return to Chilliwack Cultural Centre – February 9

Chilliwack — Get ready to be swept away by the fiery rhythms and passionate melodies of Spain as the acclaimed Bergmann Duo takes the stage at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with their dazzling performance, Olé! – Spanish Inspirations. On February 9, this afternoon concert showcases the influence of Spanish music on 19th and 20th-century composers—from the beloved opera Carmen to Malagueña, as well as music by American Jazz icon Chick Corea.

Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann, the renowned piano duo, are set to transport audiences on an unforgettable musical journey through the heart of Spain. Their program is a celebration of the country’s rich cultural heritage, featuring works by iconic composers like Bizet and Lecuona. Each piece is infused with the warmth, drama, and vivacity that Spanish music is known for.

The Bergmann Duo’s performances are more than just concerts—they’re experiences. Their chemistry as musicians and storytellers creates an intimate connection with you, turning every note into an emotional journey. Whether you’re a seasoned classical music aficionado or a curious newcomer, you’ll be swept up in their passion and precision.

Olé! – Spanish inspirations Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 9, 2025 at 2:00. Tickets are $32, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Olé! – Spanish Inspirations is generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Myriad Technologies. Additional sponsors include: Canadian Tire, HUB International, Master Painting and Renovations, Prime Signs, Elements Casino, Chartwell Retirement Residenc