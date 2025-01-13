Water Quality Notice – City of Mission – Cannell Lake Water Supply Still Safe to Drink

Mission – Abbotsford Mission Water and Sewer Services is advising that some Mission residents may notice some discolouration, along with an unusual taste or odour, in their drinking water from the Cannell Lake water supply.

What you need to know:

Water remains safe to drink and is not a health concern.

At this time, the majority of Mission residents are receiving drinking water from Cannell Lake while maintenance activities are underway.

Water from this source is regularly sampled and tested and the water quality samples continue to meet Provincial water quality standards.

A carbon filter, such as those from Brita Canada or similar device, may alleviate the smell and taste.

Read the full notice from Abbotsford Mission Water and Sewer Services: https://ow.ly/e34g50UFNTA