The 2025 Motorcycle and Powersport Show Returns to Tradex – January 17 to 19

Abbotsford – The Motorcycle and Powersport Shows are Canada’s premier rider consumer shows. Each year, The Motorcycle and Powersport Shows draw over 130,000+ motorcycle and powersport enthusiasts across Canada. The circuit kicks off in Vancouver and ends in Montréal with stops in Calgary, and Toronto. With record sales over the past two-years, new and experienced riders are eager to return to in-person shows and discover what’s new!

The Vancouver Motorcycle and Powersport Show is heading back to Tradex in Abbotsford, January 17-19.

Canada’s premier powersports events, The Motorcycle and Powersport Shows are back and set to deliver plenty of excitement, fun, information, and new discoveries for riders of all styles, ages, and experience levels.

On road and off-road riders, future riders, and lovers of the motorcycle and quad lifestyle will be able to check out some of the most anticipated models for 2025 including the latest electric vehicles. There is no other show in the country with this level of brand representation.

