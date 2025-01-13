Skip to content

Inmate Assault at Kent Institution January 9

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On Thursday January 9, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Kent Institution, the maximum-security federal institution.
The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.
The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.
The assailant has been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.
No staff members were injured during this incident.

