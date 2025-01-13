Chilliwack Golf Club – February Job Fair

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Golf Club Team is hosting a Job Fair on February 7 and 8.

Looking for a fun, rewarding workplace with great perks? The Job Fair for various seasonal and year-round positions.

41894 Yale Rd West, Chilliwack.

Line Cooks & Dishwashers

Lounge Servers & Bussers

Banquet Servers & Bartenders

Golf Shop Attendants

Perks of joining our team:

– Free golf perks

– Discounted meals & FREE soup

– Competitive gratuity structure

– Annual staff events

For more info: www.chilliwackgolf.com | 604.823.4544