Chilliwack Golf Club – February Job Fair

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Golf Club Team is hosting a Job Fair on February 7 and 8.
Looking for a fun, rewarding workplace with great perks? The Job Fair for various seasonal and year-round positions.
41894 Yale Rd West, Chilliwack.
Line Cooks & Dishwashers
Lounge Servers & Bussers
Banquet Servers & Bartenders
Golf Shop Attendants
Perks of joining our team:
– Free golf perks
– Discounted meals & FREE soup
– Competitive gratuity structure
– Annual staff events
For more info: www.chilliwackgolf.com | 604.823.4544