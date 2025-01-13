BUSINESS – U-Haul Top 25 Canadian Growth Cities of 2024 – Chiliwack Again Makes The List

Chilliwack/Pheonix/Calgary – Alberta is the leading Canadian growth province for the second straight year, according to U-Haul® Growth Index data analyzing for one-way customer transactions during 2024.

Alberta’s two largest cities, Calgary and Edmonton, are also the top two growth cities in Canada. Calgary was the No. 1 U-Haul growth city for 2023 as well.

British Columbia ranks second among provinces for netting U-Haul customers, while Ontario is again last with the greatest loss of do-it-yourself movers.

Chilliwack ranked #16 on the Canadian Cities list.

