AbbyPD Need Help to ID Suspect Brandishing Gun – January 6 on Peardonville Road

Abbotsford – On January 6 (@4:43PM), AbbyPD responded to a weapons file within the 30900 block of Peardonville Road.

An employee of a business in the area advised that an unknown man entered their business and requested help with his vehicle.

When the staff member exited to assist, the man pulled a gun and threatened the staff member.

The staff member was able to flee and call the police.

He was not injured.

AbbyPD is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect and his vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

AbbyPD File 25-765.

2025 AbbyPD Weapons Complaint Suspect – Peardonville Road – January 6

