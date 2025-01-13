Abbotsford Resident Taking Family to Disneyland After $675,000 Set for Life Win

Vancouver/Abbotsford —Self-proclaimed family man Brian Andrus had a great start to the year, after learning that he won Set for Life’s top prize of $675,000.

“It was my day off and I was running errands, and redeeming some tickets from the holidays,” recalled Andrus. “I found out I won while sitting in my car and had to check the back to make sure I read the rules properly!”

After calling BCLC and receiving a recommendation to validate the ticket with a self-checker, the Abbotsford resident visited a gas station and then immediately called his wife.

“I called her, and she didn’t believe me at first so she asked me to send her a photo. She was so shocked but was so happy once her shock wore off!”

Andrus is planning a trip for his family to Disneyland. “My son and daughter have been wanting to go for years, and this win will allow me to surprise them with this trip!”

On how it feels to win?

“Blessed!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Walmart on Vedder Way in Abbotsford.