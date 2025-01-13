2025 Camping Reservations Now Open for Many BC Parks

Victoria – Campsites in many BC Parks can be reserved to prepare for the 2025 spring camping season.

Campsites can be reserved four months ahead of the desired arrival date. Reservations for the May 2025 long weekend open this week for many BC Parks campgrounds that accept reservations.

This year, 60 new campsites located in three BC Parks are being added to the reservation service. This includes:

30 new campsites with power hookups in Fintry Park near Kelowna;

17 new walk-in sites at Rolley Lake Park near Mission; and

13 new sites (eight park-beside for tent camping and five walk-in) at China Beach Campground in Juan de Fuca Park near Victoria.

BC Parks is also working to repair infrastructure in parks that were damaged by recent storms.

The opening date for camping reservations in Golden Ears Park near Maple Ridge is delayed as several sections of the Golden Ears Parkway are being repaired. The road provides access to all three campgrounds that are expected to open in spring 2025. Updates about the progress of the work and the opening date for reservations will be posted on the BC Parks website.

To learn more about campsite reservations, visit: https://bcparks.ca/

A list of park operating dates and campgrounds that accept reservations is available at: https://bcparks.ca/plan-your-trip/park-operating-dates/