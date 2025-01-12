UFV Hoops and Volleyball Start 2025 Campaigns

Fraser Valley – MVB: Cascades dispatch Griffins in three-sets for weekend sweep

Setter Silas Van Huizen had the UFV offence rolling on Saturday, as the Cascades men’s volleyball team finished off the weekend sweep with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-18) win over the MacEwan University Griffins.



The win pushes the Cascades to 4-8 on the season, while the Griffins drop to 0-12.

The Cascades now return home for a pair of matchups with the Calgary Dinos on January 17 and 18 at the UFV Athletic Centre.

WBB: Leda scores career-high 18 points as Cascades cruise past TRU

Bernie Leda’s career-best 18 points and seven rebound led the UFV Cascades to their second win of the weekend as they took down the TRU WolfPack 67-32 on Saturday afternoon at the UFV Athletic Centre.



Esther Allison picked up a game-high five blocks for the Cascades, while Maddy Gobeil tallied game-highs in points with 16 and rebounds with 15 to help lead the team to the win.



The win moves UFV to 9-3 on the season, while TRU falls to 0-12 in Canada West play.

The Cascades head on the road next week for a pair of games against the UBC Thunderbirds on January 17 and 18.

MBB: Third quarter run sees Cascades fall to WolfPack on Saturday afternoon

The UFV Cascades dropped an 83-74 decision to the TRU WolfPack on Saturday afternoon at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The loss sees the Cascades record move to 5-7 on the season, while TRU improves to 6-6 in the campaign. The teams sit fourth and third in the pacific division respectively.

The Cascades head on the road next week for a pair of games against the UBC Thunderbirds on January 17 and 18.