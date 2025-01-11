Registration Open for 2025 UFV Xwelítem Siyáya: Allyship and Reconciliation Building Program (PARC Peace and Reconciliation Centre)

Fraser Valley – Registration is now open for the 2025 UFV Tier 1 Xwelítem Siyáya: Allyship and Reconciliation Building program.

The program is primarily offered at UFV’s Chilliwack campus, though we also host sessions at various locations across Stó:lō Téméxw, including the UFV Abbotsford campus and Stó:lō Nation in Chilliwack.

The full list of tentative speakers and locations, along with confirmed dates and times, is available on the website: Peace and Reconciliation Centre > Xwelítem Siyáya: Allyship and Reconciliation Building (beneath the monthly drop downs).

This unique and impactful program, developed by UFV’s PARC in collaboration with UFV Continuing Education, the Stó:lō Nation, the Stó:lō Tribal Council, the Stó:lō Research and Resource Management Centre, and the Stó:lō Grand Chief’s Council, offers participants an invaluable opportunity to deepen their understanding of reconciliation and allyship.

Through monthly presentations, workshops, and hands-on land-based learning, participants explore vital topics such as Lands and Resources, Settler Colonialism, Governance, Assimilation and Residential Schools, and Culture and Spirituality. These teachings aim to cultivate the empathy, knowledge, and skills necessary to build meaningful relationships and work collaboratively with local Indigenous communities in the Fraser Valley and beyond.

The program runs from January 30, 2025, and is structured to accommodate working professionals, students, and community members alike, with sessions held on the second Thursday of each month (no sessions in August), alongside Saturday workshops.