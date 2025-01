Abbotsford – On Friday night (January 10), Last evening, Abbotsford Police Department officers responded to two separate weapons calls involving youth pointing and threatening people with guns.

Calls like these are treated with the highest priority by our teams.

The youths were arrested in both cases Friday night, and charges are being recommended by the police.

The guns turned out to be BB guns, but they sure looked real. #PublicSafetyMatters