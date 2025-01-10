BUSINESS OPINION – 2024 Building Permit Recap: How Chilliwack is Growing

Chilliwack (Build Chilliwack) – Taking a closer look at the 2024 building permits issued throughout the City of Chilliwack. This year has been another chapter in the city’s evolving growth story, marked by significant shifts in housing trends, notable commercial investments, and changing development patterns. With the province’s ambitious housing targets now in full swing, it’s more important than ever to understand how Chilliwack is adapting to rising density demands and the realities of limited land availability.

Comparing 2024 to Previous Years

In total, 579 permits were issued in 2024, including 288 residential building permits for 580 units, with a total construction value of $314 million. This marks an increase from 2023, which saw 681 permits issued, including 326 residential permits for 573 units, valued at $274.95 million.

However, 2021 remains the standout year, with 1,072 permits issued, including 670 residential permits for 930 dwelling units, totaling $347 million. That record-setting pace even exceeded the province’s current housing targets, proving that Chilliwack has the capacity for rapid growth. Of course, economic conditions were very different then—lower interest rates, lower building costs, and a more predictable market climate. Today’s challenges require more strategic and diversified planning.

Looking Ahead: A Balanced Path Forward

As we step into 2025, it’s clear that Chilliwack must adopt a more balanced housing strategy to keep up with provincial housing mandates. Apartments have led the charge, but they’re just one piece of the puzzle. The BC Provincial Government’s new zoning laws for Small-Scale Multi-Unit Housing (SSMUH) are designed to encourage more duplexes, triplexes, and townhouses, offering a chance to fill in the gaps in Chilliwack’s housing landscape.

It will be important to watch if these new zoning changes begin to translate into more duplexes, secondary suites, and other forms of gentle density. Will builders start to take advantage of these more flexible rules? Will homeowners add secondary suites to their properties or consider small-scale developments on larger lots?

We’re only six months into this housing mandate, and the first official progress reports are due soon. How the provincial government responds to Chilliwack’s progress—and that of other cities—will offer valuable insight into how achievable these targets really are. Will the province push for more aggressive changes, or will they support cities in finding local solutions?

2025 Build Chilliwack – A building permit valued at $16.8 million was issued in September for the Sardis Secondary addition. – January