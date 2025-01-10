2025 Step Up 4 Cardiac Health – Abbotsford Centre – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation – Sunday February 9

Abbotsford – Prepare to lace up your sneakers! The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation invites you to participate in “Healthy Heart Month” on Sunday, February 9, for the annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health event at Abbotsford Centre, sponsored by EcoTex Healthcare Linen Service.

This event is designed for individuals of all fitness levels, whether you are an experienced athlete, a casual jogger, or someone who prefers a leisurely walk. Participants can select from three different pace options for ascending and descending the stairs, or they may choose to enjoy a stroll around the concourse. We encourage you to bring your enthusiasm and dedication to this lively event aimed at promoting heart health and wellness within our community. Together, we will raise awareness, engage in physical activities, and create a significant impact.

If navigating the concourse or climbing the steps is not suitable for you, feel free to bring your yoga mat for a soothing morning stretch.

Families are welcome, so bring your children, parents, and grandparents, and enjoy complimentary coffee and scones courtesy of Hugs in a Mug Coffee Bistro.

By participating in this event, you are not only challenging yourself physically but also supporting an essential cause: raising awareness about cardiac health and promoting a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Event details:

Registration is now open at Step Up 4 Cardiac Health – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Registration fee: $25.00

Check-In open: 8:00am

Warm Up: 8:45am

Start: 9:00am to 10:30am

Closing/Prizing: 10:40 to 11:30am

“No matter how fast or slow you go, how many steps you take or laps you do, you are still lapping everyone sitting on the couch.” Author unknown

To register, make a donation, or request a sponsorship package, please visit www.fvhcf.ca/stepup or call 1-877-661-0314.