Abbotsford – Applications are now open for the City of Abbotsford 2025 Artist in Residence: Sharing the Stories of Abbotsford. This self-directed residency encourages collaboration between the artist and Heritage Abbotsford Society to strengthen community appreciation of local heritage through art.



The residency runs from April – September 2025. Interested applicants can view more details and apply online at abbotsford.ca/artist-in-residence.

Deadline to submit is February 15th, 2025.