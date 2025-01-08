Chilliwack Fire Respond to Blaze at Cloverdale Paint

Sardis – Late Tuesday night (January 7th at approximately 11:50PM), Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of a commercial building fire in the 45000 block of Luckacuck Way. (Cloverdale Paint)

Approximately 50 Firefighters from Halls 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 responded to the scene and discovered a large single story commercial building with smoke and flames visible.

Fire crews accessed the building and operated fans to clear the large volume of smoke out of the structure to improve safety and visibility for Firefighters. Firefighters then entered and performed a coordinated interior attack to successfully extinguish the fire.

Social media reports overnight noted the stench from the smoke.

Crews remained on scene for 3-4 hours conducting overhaul operations with thermal imaging cameras, which allowed crews to locate, access and extinguish small areas of fire that had spread into the roof structure of the building.

No one was hurt and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.