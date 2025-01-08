AbbyPD Nab Two in Stolen Vehicle, High Speed Chase That Leads to Crash

Abbotsford – Just after 3PM Wednesday January 8, AbbyPD attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Lonzo Shelter believed to be involved in the drug trade. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, crashing through a fence. Officers did not pursue the vehicle due to the reckless driving of the suspect vehicle.

Shortly afterward, the suspect vehicle collided with two civilian cars at the intersection of Vedder Way and Marshall Road. Occupants of the civilian vehicles were not hurt. Two occupants of the suspect vehicle fled on foot. Additional frontline officers from various AbbyPD support sections responded to assist, along with a police K9 officer. Both suspects were located and arrested, and they remain in police custody.

The suspect vehicle has been confirmed as a stolen vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a firearm inside. We appreciate the public’s patience during the police response that caused traffic delays in the area.