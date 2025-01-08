Abby Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (the other one!) Named to AHL All Stars

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Canucks) – The American Hockey League announced today that defenceman Elias Pettersson has been selected to represent the Pacific Division as a member of its 2025 AHL All-Star Roster, presented by FloHockey. Pettersson is set to become the third player in franchise history to participate in an AHL All-Star Game and has become the first Abbotsford Canucks rookie ever to be selected.

Pettersson, who will be 20 years, 10 months and 23 days old on February 3, is set to become the youngest player to represent the Abbotsford Canucks at an All-Star Game. He currently ranks second on the team in both penalty minutes (32) and plus-minus rating (+5), while ranking second among team defencemen in both assists (11) and points (12).

The Västerås, Sweden native has skated in 30 of Abbotsford’s 31 games so far this season, missing just one game due to being recalled by the Vancouver Canucks, which sees him tied for eighth among all AHL rookie defencemen in games played. He made his AHL debut last season on March 30, 2024 and his Calder Cup Playoff debut on April 24, 2024; both games were played on the road against the Colorado Eagles. He also scored his first career AHL goal on Nov. 29, 2024 against San Jose’s Yaroslav Askarov.

“Elias has had a very good start to his pro career in North America,” said Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson. “This is a great honour for him to be recognized by the other coaches in our division.”

Prior to joining Abbotsford, Pettersson played 64 SHL regular season games in Sweden’s top professional league, as well as 34 games in Sweden’s second pro league (Allsvenskan) and 55 games in Sweden’s top junior league. Representing Sweden internationally, he has earned a Gold Medal at the IIHF Under-18 World Hockey Championships, a Silver Medal at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships and a Bronze Medal at the U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic will be held at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California—home of the Seattle Kraken’s affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds. The All-Star Classic comprises of the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2, and the All-Star Challenge, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, February 3. Both events will begin at 6 p.m. PST and will be available for viewing on AHLTV.

More information on the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino can be found at https://cvfirebirds.com/allstar/

