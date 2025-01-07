Illegal Composting Discovered at Cheam First Nation

Cheam First Nation/Rosedale – In a media release, Cheam First Nation stated that they recently discovered that a repeat offender, known to Environment and Climate Change Canada has been operating a questionable composting facility on a private property within the Cheam Reserve.



It saddens us to know that while working so hard to protect the waters and land around our traditional territory, this encounter happened so close to home. Environment Canada has been to the site and is taking action against the owner of the material, and Cheam is working with the property owner within our Laws to manage the site in the short term and remediate thereafter.

Right now, the health of the land and sacred waters around us are in a critical state. We are seeing an exponential increase in the cumulative impacts of pollution, industry, and destruction of habitat caused by development.

When it comes to the environment, Cheam recognizes that there are far-reaching issues and change doesn’t come without a cost. As Cheam people our traditional law states “This is our land, we must care for everything that belongs to us”. Over the last year, Cheam has worked with partners/government agencies in areas such as mining, environmental, and agriculture, within our community, as a leader in the change that’s needed.

This is a developing story