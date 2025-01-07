Chilliwack Cultural Centre – The Magic of Persian Music with Amir Amiri’s Whispers of Persia – February 6

Chilliwack – Step into a world of mesmerizing melodies and enchanting rhythms as Amir Amiri takes the stage at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre for an unforgettable evening of musical artistry on February 6. Whispers of Persia isn’t just a performance—it’s an experience that transcends time and geography, offering a window into the soul of Persian culture through the evocative sounds of traditional instruments.

Accompanied by a talented ensemble, who have earned the number three spot in the Top 10 Worldbeat/International Albums, Amiri transforms the santur—a traditional Persian hammered dulcimer—into a bridge between cultural heritage and modern innovation. Joined by Abdul-Wahab Kayyali (oud), Reza Abaee (ghaychak), Omar Abu Afech (Viola), and Hamin Honari (percussion), they embark together on a musical adventure that delves into the rich tapestry of Persian traditional, folkloric, and dastgahi music of Iran.

This is not just a concert; it’s a cultural odyssey. Whether you’re a music enthusiast, an adventurer of global sounds, or someone looking for an evening of inspiration, Whispers of Persia is a must-see. Amir Amiri’s ability to connect with his audience, coupled with the intimate setting of the HUB Behind the Curtain, where you will be seated on the stage alongside the ensemble, ensures a night you’ll remember long after the final note.

Experience the whispers of an ancient culture brought to life in a way you’ve never imagined. Whispers of Persia is ready to take you on a journey—are you ready to listen?

Whispers of Persia Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 6, 2025 at 7:30. Tickets are $32, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Whispers of Persia is generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Molson Coors. Additional sponsors include: HUB International, Myriad Technologies, Lock’s Pharmacy, Canadian Tire,Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.