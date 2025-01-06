Sunshine Valley Recreational Society Opens Calls for Expressions of Interest for Historic Barn

Sunshine Valley – The Sunshine Valley Community Recreation Society (SVCRS) a long-standing non-profit organization in the rapidly growing community of Sunshine Valley is seeking Expressions of Interest from businesses, artists, Indigenous organiza8ons, brewers, distillers, society’s, film companies, event operators, not-for-profits and cultural groups for the use of a historic pole barn.

The barn, which dates back to the 1800’s, includes original beams and structure. The Society is looking for the right partner in restoring the structure and utilizing it in a creative manner which supports the goals and objec8ves of the Society and enhances the community within which it is situated.

The Society is accepting Expressions of Interest for the Pole Barn at: Directors@SVCRS.ca until January 31, 2025.



The Sunshine Valley Community Recrea6on Society is a Registered Non-Profit Society that maintains and provides members and guests with access to over 3 acres of recrea6onal and social activities.

To learn more about the Sunshine Valley Community Recreation Society , please visit SVCRS.ca