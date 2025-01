Chilliwack – On December 6, 2024, former Chilliwack MLA and School Board Chair Dan Coulter died from a massive cardiac episode.

Coulter was only 49.

Coulter’s Obituary is here.

A private celebration of life was held on December 14 at the United Steelworkers Hall in Langley.

A public event was to be held on January 11, 2025.

That has been postponed due to the challenges of finding a suitable venue.

The family will notify the public when new arrangements are made.