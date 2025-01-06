Hubby Jenkins at Bozzini’s – Tuesday February 18 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Hubby Jenkins is a talented multi-instrumentalist who endeavors to share his love and knowledge of old-time American music. Born and raised in Brooklyn he delved into his Southern roots, following the thread of African American history that wove itself through country blues, ragtime, fiddle and banjo, and traditional jazz. Hubby got his higher musical education started as a busker. He developed his guitar and vocal craft on the sidewalks and subway platforms of New York City, performing material by those venerable artists whose work he was quickly absorbing. An ambitiously itinerant musician, he took his show on the road, playing the streets, coffee shops, bars, and house parties of cities around the country.

After years of busking around the U.S and making a name for himself, Hubby became acquainted with the Carolina Chocolate Drops. He was an integral part of the Grammy award winning Carolina Chocolate Drops from 2010 to 2014. Since 2015 to 2018 he was active in touring and as a recording member in the Rhiannon Giddens band. He was on her album “Tomorrow Is My Turn” in 2015 and in 2017 “Freedom Highway.” After these projects Hubby’s focus is on solo performances around the world.

Hubby Jenkins

Tuesday Feb 18

Doors 6:00 Show 7:30

Tickets $ 27.50 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone