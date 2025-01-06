Skip to content

Chilliwack’s Louis De Jaeger Becomes Metis BC’s First 2SLGBTQQIA+ Governance Council Chair

Chilliwack – Chilliwack and Metis BC’s Louis De Jaeger has become MNBC’s first 2SLGBTQQIA+ Governance Council Chair.

This position aims to represent the voices of 2SLGBTQQIA+ Citizens across the province, and it’s the first position of its kind in Métis governments throughout the country.

This was an historic by-election which was held on Sunday, January 5, by online and mail-in ballot only for the purpose of electing a 2SLGBTQQIA+ Governance Council

For more details on the result, visit: https://www.mnbc.ca/about-mnbc/elections/2025-byelection.

