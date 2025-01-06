Chiefs Trade MacIntosh, Sign Habs Pick in Miller

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs have traded 2004-born Dakota MacIntosh to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in exchange for future considerations. MacIntosh was a key part of the success the Chiefs have had thus far this season and the team wishes Dakota and his family all the best in Salmon Arm.

“I want to thank Dakota for his time and efforts both on & off the ice here in Chilliwack. He represented our program extremely well and was a valued member of our locker room. We wish him all the best in Salmon Arm and know he will be a key contributor there for the remainder of the season.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney.

In a corresponding move, the Chilliwack Chiefs announce the signing of Montreal Canadiens draft pick, goaltender Quentin Miller. Born in Montreal, Miller has spent the past two seasons in the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts and Rimouski Oceanic and won the 2022/23 Memorial Cup. Throughout his time in the Quebec Major Junior League Miller has registered a 2.64 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 62 games. Drafted 128th overall in the 2023 NHL entry draft, Miller will be heavily relied upon in the Chiefs net as they look to pursue a league championship. “We are really thrilled to add Quentin to our group, he is a goaltender with a lot of experience and is hungry to continue to develop his game. He will immediately help our group on and off the ice with his veteran experience.” Said Maloney.

When asked about his commitment to the Chiefs, Miller spoke to the opportunity to continue to develop as a player in a community like Chilliwack. “I’m really excited to be heading to Chilliwack. It’s a great opportunity to keep developing as a player, and I’m ready to do what I can to help the team succeed. I’m looking forward to starting this new adventure with the team and community.” Said the 20-year old netminder.