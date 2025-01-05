Petition Started to Save Chilliwack’s St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Developing Story)

Chilliwack (with files from Change.org) – St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Church has been behind a construction fence for some time and there are concerns that the church may be facing the wrecking ball.

The concerns that have been posted to social media range from the congregation not being brought up to date on the fate of the building, as well as what potential repair costs would be if fundrasing were successful for a renovation.

In particular, the roof is leaking along with other modern upgrades that are needed.

The church, on the corner of Victor and Cleveland, has been a part of Chilliwack since the 1940’s.

From the petition on change.org: St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Church has been the cultural and spiritual centre for Ukrainians in Chilliwack since the mid 1940’s. In the 1970’s they purchased their current home from the Lutherns. For several years now, the church has deteriorated as in need of repairs. During this time, they have had no priest to guide them and membership has declined. In the Chilliwack area, there has been a large increase of Ukrainians with many coming since the war began. Many of these folks have offered to try and revive St. Demetrius, but their board of trustees have instead listed the building for sale at a price of $750,000. We are asking for the support of the community to save St. Demetrius. This will require monetary and physical assistance.

From Realtor.ca: 6,899 square foot lot located in Chilliwack’s Downtown Land Use & Development Plan, RES3 (Low Rise Apartment) OCP. Currently zoned P1 with multiple uses including child care facility, lodge, indoor recreation, religious assembly, school and much more. Close to District 1881, shopping and great long term potential.

Elena Edwards, Cathedral Administrator at Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Trinity told FVN: On Dec 15, 2024, on the parish meeting, the newly organized congregation was given one year to prove that the parish would be growing and the church will be preserved. Since then, the real estate posting went up and there is a planned meeting of the congregation for the week of January 6.

Chilliwack School Trustee Margaret Reid posted to Facebook: That is the neighbourhood I grew up in, and I loved sitting on the church steps with my slurpee (from the Mohawk corner store) and my bike. Everyone there was so nice- it’s been a fixture for so long and this makes me sad.

This is a developing story with more to come.