Hope Car Fire on Elder Road

Hope – An early morning fire had crews active at 4:40AM Saturday morning (January 4) as Hope Fire Department responding to a vehicle fire on Elder Rd in Hope.

The vehicle was fully involved upon the arrival of 6 firefighters with an Engine and Water Tender.

Fire was quickly contained thus avoiding any spread to the nearby brush or house.

While not being considered suspicious at this time, the cause remains unknown and under investigation.

This is Hope Fire Departments 5th call for service already in 2025.

