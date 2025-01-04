Skip to content

Chilliwack to Host 2025 BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship – January 2 to 5 at Chilliwack Curling Club

Home
Sports
Chilliwack to Host 2025 BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship – January 2 to 5 at Chilliwack Curling Club

Chilliwack – Chilliwack is hosting the 2025 BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship – January 2 to 5 at the Chilliwack Curling Club.

Curl BC will be qualifying one team to attend the 2025 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship March 16-21, 2025 in Summerside, P.E.I.

Website information, rosters and rules are here.

NOTE – EQUIPMENT MORATORIUM: Curl BC has adopted the sweeping moratorium and equipment recommendations from Curling Canada. ALL COMPETITORS should make themselves familiar with this document and adhere to it.
Broom pads/heads can be changed between games as long as they have been seen and approved by the chief umpire. Please refer to: http://www.curlbc.ca/curlers/rules/

2025 BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship Chilliwack – Curl BC

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

All About Expos Christmas Gifts Expo

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts

Hope Car Fire on Elder Road

Hope – An early morning fire had crews active at 4:40AM Saturday morning (January 4) as Hope Fire Department responding to a vehicle fire on