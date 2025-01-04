AbbyPD Investigating Suspicious Death in Sumas Mountain Regional Park – IHIT Taking Over Investigation

Abbotsford – On Friday afternoon January 3, 2025,(@2:46PM), Abbotsford Police responded to a reported vehicle fire within Sumas Mountain Regional Park along the Forest Service Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered a red 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander that had been set on fire.

Upon Abbotsford Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) extinguishing the fire, officers found what are believed to be human remains inside the burnt vehicle. The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of the investigation working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the remains in the vehicle.

Additional resources are being deployed to assist in this complex investigation. Sumas Mountain Regional Park remains closed to the public as officers remain in the area gathering evidence.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is transitioning this investigation over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). The IHIT Media team will provide further updates as the investigation advances.

Anyone with information about this incident, who was in the Sumas Mountain area on January 3 and observed a red 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander, or who may have dash camera footage from the area, is asked to call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

MEDIA RELEASE – 2025 AbbyPD

AbbyPD File 2025-337