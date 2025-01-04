2025 Mission Hospice Heritage to Hatzic 5 and 10 K Run – April 6

Mission – Mission Hospice presents the 2025 Heritage to Hatzic 5 & 10 K Run taking place on April 6 at 9 AM. This is Mission’s very own Sun Run and the goal is to raise $5000 or more for the Mission Hospice Society so they can help meet the needs of our community.

Sign up before March 15th 2025 to get your shirt for only $10.



This year they will be starting and finishing at Heritage Middle School at 33700 Prentice Ave, Mission. The route will run a down to the park and then head out to Hatzic before returning to the park and the finish line up at the school. This course is relatively flat and has some fantastic views of the Fraser River and Valley. There will have prizes for the fastest runners and those who raise the most for the Hospice!!



Here is the 5 K route: http://www.gmap-pedometer.com/?r=7636722

Here is the 10 K route: https://www.gmap-pedometer.com/?r=7636576



Register online here:

https://raceroster.com/…/heritage-to-hatzic-5-and-10-k…