City Of Chilliwack December 2024 and End of Year 2024 Weather Wrap Ups

Chilliwack ( Roger Pannett Environment Canada ) : CITY OF CHILLIWACK WEATHER REPORT 2024. Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer & Storm watcher for Environment & Climate Change Canada at Chilliwack.



With mean temperatures for 2024 at 1.77°C above normal, it was the 12th consecutive year with mean temperature in excess of the + 0.6°C standard deviation, an observation never previously observed and continuing the warming trend which started in 1986.

2015 remains the warmest year on record with a mean temperature at 12.85°C, 2.65°C above normal.

From May to September there were 31 hot days with maximum temperatures in excess of 30.0 ⁰C. It was the 23 rd consecutive year with well above the average 7 hot days, a trend never previously observed.

There was a total of 20 record breaking high temperatures in 2024 with only 1 low temperature record.

Environment Canada Chillwack Year End 2024 Wrap

December 2024. (After December 2023, 2nd warmest on record.)

As a high pressure ridge amplified, the generally dry & mild conditions of a snow-less November continued into early December. With a temperature inversion, unlike the foggy conditions in the western Fraser Valley, Chilliwack and to the east experienced clear, sunny and mild conditions. Eight days of dry weather persisted and since mid November a total of eighteen days of minimal rainfall.