Chilliwack Chiefs Spring ID Camp May 23 – 25. Do You Have What It Takes?

Chilliwack – Want to become a member of the Chilliwack Chiefs ?

Join the team on May 23-25th for their annual Spring ID camp at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

The camp is open to AAA, Academy, and Zone level players born between 2009-2005.

Select players will have the opportunity to take part in a camp all-star game

Participants will have the opportunity to perform in front of the Chiefs hockey operations department and take part in up to four games against top competition, as well as a facilities tour and NCAA presentation. All players will receive an exit meeting with the Chiefs coaching staff at the conclusion of camp.

Click here to register https://www.chilliwackhockeyacademy.com/…/spring-id…