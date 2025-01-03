As Flurries Fly – City Crew Prepare for Winter

Abbotsford – As winter continues on, our crews are preparing for the next big snowfall. This is how Abbotsford stays safe and moving:

Abbotsford’s 918 kms of city roads have been sorted into three priority routes for snow clearing. Wondering which streets get cleared first? Check out the Snow & Ice webpage (linked below!)

Abbotsford’s public works team has been through their annual snow and ice control training, and our fleet of snowplows, sanders and equipment has been inspected, fueled and is ready to roll.

They’ve stocked up on more than 10,000 tonnes of salt, salt and 124,000 litres of brine to help keep our roads safe this season.

How you can be prepared:

Have your shovel ready and stock up on salt or eco-friendly de-icer.

Keep an emergency kit and supplies in your home, office, and car for unexpected situations.

Ensure your vehicle is ready for winter driving: install winter tires, pack chains if needed for your route, and properly clear all snow from your windows, lights, mirrors, hood, and roof before driving.

Stay connected: Download the City App to receive messages about road clearing and closures and to alert us to situations we need to know about via the ‘Report an Issue’ feature: abbotsford.ca/apps.

Read everything the City is doing to prepare for Snow & Ice and find helpful resources at abbotsford.ca/snowandice.

2024 City of Abbotsford Winter Road Salt – January