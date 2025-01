Chilliwack – January 2 saw the first flurries in the City of Chilliwack. The timing is appropriate.



City of Chilliwack Operations team has installed approximately 3,900 metres of snow fencing around the city this season.

Snow fences help manage drifting snow from piling up on nearby roads, helping to reduce the time spent clearing roads during a snow event.

For more information, visit chilliwack.com/winterweather