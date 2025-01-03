Skip to content

2025 BC Police Curling Championship – Chilliwack Curling Rink – February 21 to 23

Home
Sports
2025 BC Police Curling Championship – Chilliwack Curling Rink – February 21 to 23

Chilliwack – The BC Police Curling Championship will be at the Chilliwack Curling Rink from February 21 to 23.

Entry fee is $200 for non competitive and $500 competitive.

Email Dale Hockley at hawk652@shaw.ca

More to come.

2024 Curling – BC Police Championship in Chilliwack

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

All About Expos Christmas Gifts Expo

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts