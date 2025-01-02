Happy New Year from Mission Raceway Park – 2025 Season Starts April 18

Mission – Mission Raceway staff announced that they will be at the Vancouver International Auto Show from March 19th to 23rd, 2025.

Tickets and more information about the show can be found here.

Mission Raceway are looking to celebrate Women in Motorsports this season and have partnered with Girl Guides of Canada for the first ever Girl Guides Day at Mission Raceway Park “Off to the Races 2025”. Girl Guide Members from all over the Lower Mainland will be joining them at the track on Saturday June 14th for a day of learning as they celebrate Women in Motorsports!

The 2025 Season Opener on the Titanium Strip is coming up on April 18th, 19th and 20th.