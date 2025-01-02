Chilliwack Minor Baseball 2025 Spring Registration

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Cougars registration is now open for the 2025 Spring Season. Click the registration link below to access the online registration form. Registrations completed after March 1st deadline will incur $50 late fee registration.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER >>>

The tentative season dates for the Spring baseball season is April 5th- June 14th 2025. Please look for emails from coaches after the registration has closed and refer to our website regularly for updated information regarding start dates. Registration will remain open for ALL divisions until March 1st, 2025. After this date, late fess will apply and there may be waitlists. Please register early as our upper divisions fill up fast.

FEES:

Registration fees for various divisions are as follows:

5U Blastball (Born 2020/2021) $140

6U Rally Cap (Born 2019) $140

8U Junior Tadpole (Born 2017/2018) $190

9U Senior Tadpole (Born 2016) $190

11U Division (Born 2014/2015) $240

13U Division (Born 2012/2013) $250

15U Division (Born 2010/2011) $280

18U Division (Born 2007/2009) $340

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE:

The tentative season dates for the Spring baseball season is April 5th- June 14th 2025. Please refer to our website regularly for updated information regarding start dates.

5U-11U – 1 weekday practice early evening and SATURDAY morning games – Practices and Games to be held at Sardis Fields

13U-18U- Practices at Fairfield park. More details to come from coaches regarding practice times and game times/locations.

**Practice times will be determined AFTER registration closes and details will be sent from the coaches who will help determine these times**

ADDITIONAL INFO:

Please Note The Following:

***Registration fees will include a $25 non-refundable administration fee.***

***Refund request deadline is 1 week after the start of the season.***

***There will be a late fee of $50 for any player registering after Marchst, 2025, so please register early!!*** Players registering after the cut off date (March 1st 2025) will be placed on a wait list.

There are two options to register:

1. Register ONLINE. Note that Credit Card payments are accepted via the online form (Mastercard/Visa)

2. If you are paying by Cash/Cheque please contact the registrar for registration support via email (see below). Payments must be verified within 7 days or registration may be cancelled.

***Note that there will not be an in-person registration session held this year***

For any inquiries regarding registration, contact our registrar at the email below.

cmba.registrar@gmail.com