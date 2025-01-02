Chiefs NCAA Commitments, Games During First Weekend of 2025

Chilliwack – Happy New Year from the Chilliwack Chiefs.

The Chiefs are back on Chilliwack Coliseum ice this Saturday January 4 when they host the Prince George Spruce Kings at 6pm. It is Kids Night and is presented by McDonalds. Kids will be assisting with PA announcements, music, in stand announcements and much, much, more. The Chiefs head into weekend action, still in 1st place in the Coastal Conference with a record of 19 wins, 7 losses and 3 overtime losses good for 41 points. The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are just 2 points back, and both teams are in action Friday night. The Chiefs are in Langley taking on the Rivermen while Alberni visit Nanaimo to battle the Clippers.

Off the ice two more Chiefs student athletes have secured NCAA commitments; Nathin Morin will be off to the “Ivy League” next season to lace up for Dartmouth College in Hannover, New Hampshire. Meanwhile, our new star, Carter Anderson has committed to Canisius College in Buffalo New York who play in the Atlantic Hockey Conference.

Also, huge congratulations to Chiefs Alumni Nikita Nesterenko who just got called up to the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL.