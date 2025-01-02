Building Bridges of Compassion and Support: The Story Behind the New Brand of Chilliwack Hospice Society

Chilliwack – (Chilliwack Hospice) – At Chilliwack Hospice Society, we walk alongside individuals and families as they navigate the complexities of grief and the realities of death and dying. Through support, education, and programs that promote wellness and healthy grieving, we act as a trusted guide, offering resources, care, and compassion tailored to their needs. Our new logo, colour palette, and font encapsulate the heart of who we are and our mission to serve the Chilliwack community.

The Bridge: A Symbol of Connection and Healing

2025 Chilliwack Hospice logo

The new logo features the graceful arcs of a bridge—a meaningful symbol of connection, resilience, and transformation.

The lower arc, solid and enduring, represents the foundation we provide—strong, unwavering, and built to support the weight of grief and transition. This symbolizes the breadth of resources and services we offer, from grief counselling to community education to palliative care support.

The upper arc, composed of lighter segments, mirrors the unique, personal paths of those we serve. Grief is never linear; it takes unexpected turns and evolves over time. These arcs reflect each client’s journey and the compassionate care they receive as they move through grief and loss.

The parallel paths of the arcs illustrate how Chilliwack Hospice Society walks alongside its clients; ensuring our support and resources align with their individual need at every step. This relationship creates a safe, supportive space where clients can find the strength and solace they need.

“Our logo reflects who we are and what we do; creating connections and providing steady support during some of life’s most difficult moments,” says Sue Knott, Executive Director of Chilliwack Hospice Society. “The bridge isn’t just a symbol; it represents the journey we take together.”

Centred on Grief and Hospice Palliative Care Support

This rebrand emphasizes the Society’s focus on grief support while continuing its long-standing hospice palliative care support programs. With the addition of “Centre for Grief Support” to our name, we make our purpose unmistakably clear. We are here for the Chilliwack community, offering a safe space and tailored support for adults, children, and youth coping with grief and loss. Services are available in the hospice, hospital, care facilities, and in people’s homes, ensuring dignity and care at every stage of life.

A Palette and Typeface for Calm and Clarity

The new colour palette features teal as its primary colour, a calming mix of blue and green that symbolizes hope, balance, and peace. Mint green complements this foundation with its soft, refreshing tones, representing growth and healing. Together, these colours create a sense of tranquility and renewal that aligns with the Society’s mission.

The DM Sans font is approachable, modern, and easy-to-read, reflecting our dedication to accessibility for all ages. Its clean and confident lines speak to our professional, compassionate approach while remaining welcoming and warm—a perfect complement to the stories of resilience and care our organization represents.

A New Look for the Thrifty Boutique

As part of the rebrand, the Chilliwack Hospice Society’s Thrifty Boutique is also unveiling a complementary new look. This refreshed design aligns with the Society’s update branding and reflects the elevated thrifting experience that shoppers have come to expect. The boutique continues to play a vital role in supporting the Society’s programs and services through community generosity.

A Local Collaboration

The new look was brought to life in collaboration with local graphic artist Camilla Coates of Ergo Design Group. Her thoughtful and creative approach helped ensure the updated branding truly reflects the mission and values of Chilliwack Hospice Society.

Growing Together

This revitalized look is part of our broader strategy to reach more people, raise awareness about our services, and ensure inclusivity for all who seek our help. Our brand reflects not only who we are today but also where we are headed—toward a future where no one in our community faces grief or the end of life alone.

“This rebrand isn’t just about a new look; it’s about ensuring that everyone in Chilliwack knows they are not alone,” says Sue Knott. “Whether you’re grieving a death or navigating end-of-life care, we’re here to help.”

Sharing the Message

The bridge in our logo is not only symbolic but also a call to action. We invite you to cross that bridge, whether by accessing our services, sharing our message, or supporting our work. Together, we can foster a community where compassion, understanding, and healing flow freely, helping everyone navigate the challenges of grief and end-of-life with dignity and care.

Chilliwack Hospice Society is here for you, every step of the way. Let’s walk this path together.

Chilliwack Hospice Society is a community-based organization that helps individuals and families dealing with dying and death through support, education, and programs that promote wellness and healthy grieving.