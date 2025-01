Abbotsford – From Abbotsford Police Department: In 2024, AbbyPD managed over 54,000 operational files reflecting our ongoing dedication to serving and protecting our community. Each file represents a unique situation where our staff take action to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.

This was not a record by any means. In 2023, for comparison, AbbyPD had over 60,700 files.

FVN has reached out to AbbyPD for more information on the breakdown of the numbers.