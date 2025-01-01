UPDATE – Freezin for a Reason – 2025 Polar Bear Plunge at Cultus Lake January 1 – Raising Money for Chilliwack Soroptimist’s

Cultus Lake – UPDATE – Heather’s Hope Chest – What a great day we had today at the 2025 Polar Bear Plunge! Thank you to all who bought hot chocolate or gave a donation. We really appreciate it. A special thank you to Rachael Olivares Real Estate for hosting the event and helping raise funds for us. We ran out of hot chocolate! A huge shout out to all the “plungers” who braved the icy water! #chiliwacksoroptimist.

Rachael Olivares Real Estate told FVN that after basic organizational expenses, $1169 was raised for Chilliwack Soroptimists. Heather’s Hope Chest is a special project of the Soroptimist International Club of Chilliwack. Heather’s Hope Chest is a free store for women and girls who are in transition and need household items. You must be referred by an organization in Chilliwack.

ORIGINAL STORY – Soroptimist International of Chilliwack Kick off the New Year with a splash (literally!) and come support the community at the Polar Plunge on January 1st. (Main Beach starting at 2PM).

Soroptimist International of Chilliwack will be there with hot cocoa, coffee, and stickers to warm you up after the big dip.

It’s billed as “Freezin for a Reason”.

All proceeds go toward supporting the project Heather’s Hope Chest.